KeyCorp Boosts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $180.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.
FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.
Shares of FNV opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
