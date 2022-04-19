KeyCorp Boosts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $180.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Shares of FNV opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

