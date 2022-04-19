KeyCorp Increases Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target to $22.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

TALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.59. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,299,844 shares of company stock worth $75,571,129 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

