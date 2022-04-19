Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CSFB boosted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.28.

TSE KEY traded up C$0.33 on Tuesday, hitting C$34.11. 255,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,362. The firm has a market cap of C$7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.13. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$25.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.1480991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

