Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) & ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Head to Head Analysis

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Killam Apartment REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $50.08 million 2.26 $33.92 million $1.80 7.06 Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Killam Apartment REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ACRES Commercial Realty and Killam Apartment REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Killam Apartment REIT 0 1 9 0 2.90

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.42%. Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus price target of $25.63, suggesting a potential upside of 53.63%. Given Killam Apartment REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Killam Apartment REIT is more favorable than ACRES Commercial Realty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.9% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Killam Apartment REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 58.05% 0.95% 0.20% Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Killam Apartment REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty (Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Killam Apartment REIT (Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

