Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.10. Kilroy Realty reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $18,038,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 681,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after buying an additional 35,442 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.