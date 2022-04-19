Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KXSCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.05. 1,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.05. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $180.40.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

