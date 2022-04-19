Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$210.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KXS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of KXS traded up C$3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$148.33. 92,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$173.33. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$130.88 and a twelve month high of C$229.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,747.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.8600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

