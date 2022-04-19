Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Short Interest Update

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the third quarter worth $72,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the third quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE KWAC opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Kingswood Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.