Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,702. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

