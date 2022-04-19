KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) PT Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 435.71% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KPRX opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64.
KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
