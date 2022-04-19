KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $9.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.57.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $327.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 255.3% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

