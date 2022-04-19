Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €9.90 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) received a €9.90 ($10.65) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($17.85) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.67) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.60 ($16.77) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.20 ($18.49) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.66 ($14.69).

KCO stock opened at €12.37 ($13.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.71 and a 200-day moving average of €11.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €9.06 ($9.74) and a 12 month high of €13.50 ($14.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.22.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

