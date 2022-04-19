Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

KHTRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Knight Equity cut their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of KHTRF remained flat at $$4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 78 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $4.64.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

