Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.00.

GUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.70 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th.

TSE GUD traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.35. 34,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,630. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.09 million and a P/E ratio of 42.46. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$5.74.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

