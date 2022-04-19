Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 362,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,539 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 175,207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.92. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.85.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

