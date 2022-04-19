Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

KSS stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 89,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

