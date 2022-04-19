Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.75.

Several research firms recently commented on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($220.43) to €182.00 ($195.70) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €193.00 ($207.53) to €189.00 ($203.23) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($204.30) to €185.00 ($198.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

