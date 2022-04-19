Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Declares Dividend of $1.10

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.1027 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS VOPKY opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Vopak has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28.

Get Koninklijke Vopak alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VOPKY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($40.22) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.