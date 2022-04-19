Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.11. Kopin has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kopin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

