Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE KEP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

