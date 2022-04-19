Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE KRA opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Kraton ( NYSE:KRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $512.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kraton will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,293,000 after buying an additional 159,965 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kraton by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,252,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,001,000 after buying an additional 495,977 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Kraton by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,191,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after buying an additional 341,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,909,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

