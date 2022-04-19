Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -943.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,478.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,679 shares of company stock worth $2,221,064. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,446,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after acquiring an additional 844,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,292,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

