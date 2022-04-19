Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Update

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 7,650,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 914,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,686,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,405,000 after purchasing an additional 69,606 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,602,000 after purchasing an additional 962,656 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,291,000 after purchasing an additional 313,035 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 455,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,806,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 304,120 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.