Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of LAKE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $145.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.12. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

