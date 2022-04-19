Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of LAKE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $145.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.12. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $29.64.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.
