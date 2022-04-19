Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) PT Lowered to $30.00

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on LAKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
LAKE opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The company has a market cap of $145.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.12. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.64.
About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.