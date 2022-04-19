Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) PT Lowered to $30.00

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LAKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

LAKE opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The company has a market cap of $145.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.12. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 153,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.