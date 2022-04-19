Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Short Interest Update

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $707.63.
In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ LRCX traded up $9.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $480.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,947. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $596.49.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.
About Lam Research (Get Rating)
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lam Research (LRCX)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.