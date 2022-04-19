Lance Loeffler Sells 27,912 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lance Loeffler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of Halliburton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of Halliburton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $41.27. 869,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,532,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

