Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

LCA stock remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,140. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

