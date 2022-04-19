Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LARK stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $130.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

