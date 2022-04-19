Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) vs. Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Financial Analysis

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bank First has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank First and Landmark Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 0 0 0 N/A Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 37.28% 14.51% 1.59% Landmark Bancorp 29.01% 13.55% 1.42%

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bank First pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank First and Landmark Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $121.90 million 4.47 $45.44 million $5.91 12.15 Landmark Bancorp $62.09 million 2.10 $18.01 million $3.60 7.25

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank First beats Landmark Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank First (Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It operates through 21 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Landmark Bancorp (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

