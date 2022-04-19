Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $7.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.77.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $143.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.55. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.