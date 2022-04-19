Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.82 Million

Analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) will post $203.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.43 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $194.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,988,000 after buying an additional 23,842,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,006 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,195,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,828,000 after purchasing an additional 302,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,793,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,429,000 after purchasing an additional 423,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,919,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,594,000 after purchasing an additional 382,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.06. 701,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,852. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

