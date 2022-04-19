Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lazard by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

