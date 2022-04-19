Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) & Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Financial Analysis

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics -2,705.80% -55.42% -49.24% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -54.50% -51.36%

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Leap Therapeutics and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 214.69%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 84.20 -$40.59 million ($0.48) -2.98 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$24.10 million ($0.26) -0.66

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leap Therapeutics. Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has an option and license agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

