Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

