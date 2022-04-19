Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.27 on June 1st

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LGEN opened at GBX 274 ($3.56) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 270.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.33), for a total transaction of £202,536.96 ($263,514.13). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 836 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,282.28 ($2,969.40). Insiders purchased 2,766 shares of company stock worth $769,672 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.28) to GBX 400 ($5.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 330 ($4.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.46) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 347.83 ($4.53).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

