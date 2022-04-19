Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.27 on June 1st

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LGEN opened at GBX 274 ($3.56) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 270.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
In other Legal & General Group news, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.33), for a total transaction of £202,536.96 ($263,514.13). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 836 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,282.28 ($2,969.40). Insiders purchased 2,766 shares of company stock worth $769,672 in the last quarter.
About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
