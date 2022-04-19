Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $129,480,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,888,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

