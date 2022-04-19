Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Increased contract wins for its cost-effective defense solutions from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies have been a primary growth driver for Leidos Holdings. Such contract wins boost backlog for the stock, which in turn indicates impressive revenue growth prospects for the company in the quarters ahead. The macroeconomic environment in the nation has been boosting growth prospects of Leidos. It has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the company remains concerned about the ongoing challenges in the global supply chain. Also, dismal outlook for commercial air travel makes us skeptical about its airport security detection and automation business’ performance, at least in the near term. In addition, the company’s program costs have increased as a result of COVID-19 and might hurt the bottom-line performance.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Leidos stock opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

