Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

NYSE LEVI opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $308,675.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 329,091 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 230,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,308 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.