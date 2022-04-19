Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK stock opened at $133.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $132.58 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $153.69. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,078,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,759,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.