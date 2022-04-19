LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 965,300 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 788,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 95,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,178. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the second quarter worth $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

