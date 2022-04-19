LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITB stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.32.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth $59,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

