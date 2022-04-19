LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 1,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.