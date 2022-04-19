Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $42.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.81% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.24.

Shares of LSPD opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 79.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 660.0% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 76,273 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

