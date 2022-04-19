Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.
LSPD opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72.
About Lightspeed POS (Get Rating)
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.