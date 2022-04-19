Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

LSPD opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

