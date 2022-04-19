Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Lilium has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

