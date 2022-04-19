Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

Several analysts recently commented on LILM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 85,802 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILM opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Lilium has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

