Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

LMB stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Limbach has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Limbach by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

