Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $864.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will announce $864.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $892.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $823.00 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $757.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $129.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.09 and its 200-day moving average is $134.86. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $121.65 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

