Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $791.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,769 shares of company stock worth $1,176,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

